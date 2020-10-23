Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 October 23, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 20 -- N. Korean leader vows to further develop ties with China

22 -- N. Korean leader visits cemetery for fallen Chinese soldiers on anniversary of China's entry into Korean War

23 -- N.K. leader sends floral basket to cemetery in China in honor of fallen soldiers

-- Biden says will meet N.K. leader if he agrees to draw down nuclear capacity
