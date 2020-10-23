Wearing wrong cap, sneaking into park: Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun reflects on lighter moments from rookie season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- For the first inning of his first major league start on Aug. 17, St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun took the mound wearing the wrong cap.
He was such a nervous wreck that he showed up with a batting practice cap. Only in the next inning did he done the proper, game day headgear. And that wasn't the only mishap from that first inning. Kim also left behind his rosin bag on the mound -- as part of COVID-19 protocols, pitchers were supposed to use their own rosin bag -- and just before reaching the dugout, Kim had to do a 360 to retrieve it.
Kim could laugh about that memory during his press conference in Seoul on Friday, making his first appearance since returning home and serving his mandatory, 14-day quarantine.
"Now that I think about it, I think I managed to show people a more human side of me," Kim said with a laugh. "I was really nervous but it was pretty funny, too."
There was nothing funny about how the year unfolded in the early going. Kim, after 13 years with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals last December and arrived in Jupiter, Florida, for the start of spring training in early February.
Then the coronavirus outbreak brought all major league proceedings to a halt. The late-March start to the regular season was eventually pushed back by four months. Kim spent a few extra days in Jupiter before relocating to St. Louis, where he tried to stay sharp by playing catch with Cardinals' veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright. With training facilities shut down due to the pandemic, the two pitchers ended up working out at Wainwright's place.
"He has such a huge place that we could throw from 50 meters apart in his front yard," Kim said with a smile.
Kim also recalled the day when he and Wainwright snuck into a closed-off park, where they could play catch 80 meters apart. They weren't allowed to be there because of COVID-19 restrictions, but in St. Louis, being friends with Wainwright, the Cardinals icon, will take you places.
"The security guard at the park happened to be a huge fan of Wainwright," Kim said, laughing at the memory and wondering aloud if he's even supposed to be sharing that story.
Kim made seven starts during the truncated, 60-game season, and one came against a former KBO pitcher, Josh Lindblom, who signed with the Milwaukee Brewers last winter.
It was also a meeting of two former KBO MVPs, the first such pitching matchup in the majors, and Kim said he was just as excited about facing Lindblom as Korean baseball fans back home.
Under COVID-19 health protocols, players weren't allowed to interact with those from the opposing team. Though Kim said he doesn't typically speak to his counterparts before starts, he still wanted to say hello to Lindblom, whom he'd faced five times in the KBO.
"When I started warming up in the outfield, I spotted him on the other side, and I just raised my hand and waved," said Kim, while mimicking that motion from his seat. "It's always great to see former KBO players on television, like Merrill Kelly (Kim's former SK teammate, currently with the Arizona Diamondbacks). Since Korean fans couldn't make the trip to St. Louis this year because of the virus, I enjoyed seeing anyone related to Korean baseball."
Kim said he has fulfilled his dream of pitching in the majors, but he has one more thing he'd like to experience in the bigs.
"I've always wanted to fly on a team charter," Kim said sheepishly. "This year, we had to fly on separate planes to minimize contact. I'd love to get on a charter flight next year."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
-
5
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal