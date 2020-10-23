S. Korea can deter N.K. threats based on combined defense posture: defense minister
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea can deter and respond to threats from North Korea based on its combined defense posture with the United States, the defense chief said Friday, weeks after the North unveiled new weapons in a recent military parade.
Defense Minister Suh Wook made the remark during a parliamentary audit session, referring to North Korea's tension-raising moves such as the unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a recent military parade.
"Based on the South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture, we have the capabilities to deter and respond to North Korea and other neighboring countries," the minister said.
On Oct. 10, North Korea held the parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, showcasing a new ICBM and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), along with other weapons.
The chief of the state-run Agency for Defense Development, Nam Sae-kyu, earlier said North Korea is developing its missile capabilities at a pace much faster than expected, significantly narrowing the gap in weapons technology with South Korea.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
-
5
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up