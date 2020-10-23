Hana Financial Group Q3 net income down 8.9 pct. to 772.2 bln won
All News 15:41 October 23, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 772.2 billion won (US$681.6 million), down 8.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 1.06 trillion won, up 37.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 43 percent to 6.52 trillion won.
The operating profit was 20.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
-
5
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up