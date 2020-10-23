KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 35,100 DN 1,150
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,100 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 31,350 UP 1,150
Yuhan 60,400 UP 600
SKNetworks 4,655 UP 15
Daesang 25,350 DN 100
ORION Holdings 12,950 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,900 UP 350
SBC 10,050 UP 100
KiaMtr 46,250 UP 1,050
DOOSAN 48,150 UP 950
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 DN450
DaelimInd 83,300 UP 1,700
SK hynix 83,900 UP 600
Youngpoong 504,000 DN 2,000
Donga Socio Holdings 120,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 31,650 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,450 UP 400
Kogas 31,150 DN 1,100
Hanwha 26,150 DN 300
DB HiTek 32,450 DN 1,100
CJ 80,400 DN 300
JWPHARMA 32,000 UP 100
LGInt 15,700 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,690 DN 110
KAL 21,150 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,470 DN 210
LG Corp. 72,200 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 74,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 15,000 UP 100
L&L 10,500 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 UP 200
Shinsegae 223,500 UP 500
Nongshim 293,000 DN 5,500
SGBC 28,300 UP 100
Hyosung 77,700 DN 100
