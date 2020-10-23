HITEJINRO 35,100 DN 1,150

CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 2,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,100 DN 1,200

ShinhanGroup 31,350 UP 1,150

Yuhan 60,400 UP 600

SKNetworks 4,655 UP 15

Daesang 25,350 DN 100

ORION Holdings 12,950 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 25,900 UP 350

SBC 10,050 UP 100

KiaMtr 46,250 UP 1,050

DOOSAN 48,150 UP 950

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16750 DN450

DaelimInd 83,300 UP 1,700

SK hynix 83,900 UP 600

Youngpoong 504,000 DN 2,000

Donga Socio Holdings 120,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 31,650 DN 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,450 UP 400

Kogas 31,150 DN 1,100

Hanwha 26,150 DN 300

DB HiTek 32,450 DN 1,100

CJ 80,400 DN 300

JWPHARMA 32,000 UP 100

LGInt 15,700 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 6,690 DN 110

KAL 21,150 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,470 DN 210

LG Corp. 72,200 DN 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 74,500 DN 1,500

BoryungPharm 15,000 UP 100

L&L 10,500 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 50,400 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,950 UP 200

Shinsegae 223,500 UP 500

Nongshim 293,000 DN 5,500

SGBC 28,300 UP 100

Hyosung 77,700 DN 100

(MORE)