KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 47,950 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 167,000 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 25,500 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,150 0
TaekwangInd 688,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,680 DN 10
LotteFood 312,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 5,500 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 164,000 UP 2,500
KCC 156,500 UP 500
SKBP 161,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 1,700 UP 115
GCH Corp 23,350 UP 1,100
GC Corp 269,000 UP 39,000
LOTTE 30,050 0
Binggrae 56,900 DN 100
LotteChilsung 88,800 UP 400
KPIC 188,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 DN 30
POSCO 220,000 UP 10,000
SPC SAMLIP 68,600 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,900 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 3,640 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 48,000 UP 650
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 100
NHIS 10,100 UP 580
SK Discovery 61,800 DN 200
LS 57,100 UP 100
GS E&C 28,300 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 424,500 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 71,800 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,800 UP 100
SKC 73,700 0
F&F 98,600 DN 1,900
MERITZ SECU 3,475 UP 25
HtlShilla 76,500 DN 200
Hanmi Science 61,700 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 140,500 UP 3,500
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
