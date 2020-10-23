KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 103,000 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,000 DN 150
GS Retail 35,500 DN 600
Ottogi 567,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 81,700 UP 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 150
OCI 62,700 UP 1,400
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 0
KorZinc 389,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 0
SYC 50,100 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 28,650 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 39,650 UP 150
S-Oil 58,300 UP 400
LG Innotek 157,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,000 UP 6,500
HMM 8,070 UP 430
HYUNDAI WIA 42,150 UP 950
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 234,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 UP 1,150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,500 UP 200
S-1 85,700 DN 200
Hanchem 150,500 DN 1,000
DWS 23,550 UP 800
UNID 45,300 DN 50
KEPCO 21,300 DN 200
SamsungSecu 34,250 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,140 UP 70
SKTelecom 238,500 0
S&T MOTIV 52,800 UP 800
HyundaiElev 39,700 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,350 DN 100
Hanon Systems 12,000 DN 100
SK 202,000 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 3,945 UP 15
GKL 12,750 UP 300
Handsome 30,300 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 3,785 DN 360
COWAY 75,500 DN 300
(MORE)
-
1
