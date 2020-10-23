KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,000 DN 2,100
IBK 8,720 UP 270
NamhaeChem 8,170 DN 70
DONGSUH 29,850 UP 950
BGF 4,225 DN 5
SamsungEng 11,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 DN 500
PanOcean 3,740 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 500
CheilWorldwide 21,150 DN 350
KT 23,150 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 UP 350
LG Uplus 11,750 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,100 UP 100
KT&G 85,400 UP 300
DHICO 13,900 UP 200
LG Display 15,300 DN 450
Kangwonland 22,950 UP 50
NAVER 286,500 DN 6,500
Kakao 340,000 DN 9,000
NCsoft 796,000 DN 15,000
DSME 22,850 DN 50
DSINFRA 8,620 DN 170
DWEC 3,190 UP 165
Donga ST 88,800 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,600 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 383,000 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 170,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 28,300 DN 100
LGH&H 1,539,000 0
LGCHEM 650,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 16,300 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,000 UP 1,700
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,350 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 89,600 UP 1,200
Celltrion 238,000 UP 500
Huchems 23,300 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 100,000 DN 1,000
