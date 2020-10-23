Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 October 23, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 1,500
KIH 73,100 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 32,200 UP 300
GS 35,200 DN 50
CJ CGV 20,800 DN 400
LIG Nex1 30,000 0
Fila Holdings 41,900 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,950 UP 800
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 UP 500
LF 15,650 UP 1,050
FOOSUNG 9,040 UP 10
SK Innovation 136,500 0
POONGSAN 26,900 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 42,250 UP 350
Hansae 20,150 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 67,000 DN 300
Youngone Corp 31,300 DN 600
KOLON IND 37,150 DN 350
HanmiPharm 283,500 UP 12,500
BNK Financial Group 5,910 UP 140
emart 149,000 DN 6,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP1000
KOLMAR KOREA 47,050 UP 100
HANJINKAL 80,100 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 67,100 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 97,900 DN 1,400
COSMAX 119,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 34,400 UP 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 636,000 DN 22,000
INNOCEAN 57,400 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,550 DN 250
Netmarble 127,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S228000 UP1500
ORION 123,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 133,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 314,500 UP 9,500
HDC-OP 20,350 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,220 UP 340
