S-1 Q3 net income down 9.9 pct. to 31.8 bln won

All News 15:46 October 23, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 31.8 billion won (US$28.1 million), down 9.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 6.6 percent on-year to 45.9 billion won. Revenue increased 2.3 percent to 547.4 billion won.
