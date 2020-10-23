S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 23, 2020
All News 16:30 October 23, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.675 0.680 -0.5
3-year TB 0.910 0.925 -1.5
10-year TB 1.495 1.507 -1.2
2-year MSB 0.831 0.840 -0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 2.235 2.246 -1.1
91-day CD None None None
