Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
Finance minister sees need to cut maximum legal lending rate
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday there is a need to cut the maximum interest rate that private lenders can charge as part of efforts to ease financial burdens on low-income people.
In a parliamentary audit meeting, Hong said the government has reviewed a plan to cut the maximum legal lending rate.
-----------------
Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun sees room for improvement despite strong rookie campaign
SEOUL -- At first glance, South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun enjoyed a solid first season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Following 13 largely successful years with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim, who inked a two-year deal worth US$8 million last December, was a perfect 3-0 with an excellent 1.62 ERA in eight appearances, including seven starts.
But in a season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Kim admitted he wasn't even in his best shape. That he still managed to post those numbers gave the left-hander confidence that he can be even better next year.
-----------------
SK hynix to benefit from Intel deal in long term: analysts
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc.'s acquisition of Intel Corp.'s NAND memory business will bring positive results to the company, analysts here said Friday, as it can beef up profitability and technological prowess in the sector.
South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker on Tuesday announced a 10.3 trillion-won (US$9 billion) deal to buy Intel's non-volatile memory unit that includes its solid state drive (SSD) business and a NAND flash chip plant in Dalian, China.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to an over one-month high Friday as sporadic cluster infections at senior care hospitals and other risk-prone facilities continued to increase.
The country added 155 more COVID-19 cases, including 138 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,698, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Vice FM calls for expansion of S. Korea-Canada cooperation in post-COVID-19 era
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun called Friday for joint efforts with Canada to firm up bilateral cooperation in strengthening multilateralism, developing new technologies and promoting lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Choi laid out a vision to expand cooperation with Canada in the post-COVID 19 era, during his congratulatory speech at the 17th Korea-Canada Forum, an annual forum aimed at advancing policy dialogue for closer engagement between the two countries.
-----------------
S. Korea can deter N.K. threats based on combined defense posture: defense minister
SEOUL -- South Korea can deter and respond to threats from North Korea based on its combined defense posture with the United States, the defense chief said Friday, weeks after the North unveiled new weapons in a recent military parade.
Defense Minister Suh Wook made the remark during a parliamentary audit session, referring to North Korea's tension-raising moves such as the unveiling of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a recent military parade.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
SEOUL -- Concerns over seasonal flu shots grew further on Friday as deaths after vaccinations swelled to over 30, with health experts split over whether to go ahead with a state-led free shot program amid a potential "twindemic" of the new coronavirus and the flu.
Although no connection has been confirmed between the recent fatalities and vaccines, public fears have been mounting in South Korea over flu shots.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to keep seeking dialogue with N. Korea over slain official: minister
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday that South Korea will keep seeking "dialogue" with North Korea to figure out exactly what happened to a South Korean official shot and killed by the North last month.
Lee made the remark during a parliamentary audit session in response to a lawmaker's question as to how the government will draw cooperation from the North on the deadly incident at a time when Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls for a joint probe.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
2
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
3
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
4
(2nd LD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
-
5
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight