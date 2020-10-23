S. Korea, Russia to hold exhibition marking 30th anniv. of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- A special exhibition will be held in the National Assembly next week to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Russia, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The off-line exhibition, slated for Monday to Tuesday, will display about 50 rare pictures capturing key historical milestones, such as the leaders' summits and the signing of bilateral agreements, since Seoul and Moscow established the diplomatic ties in 1990.
A ceremony will be held at parliament on Tuesday to mark the launch of the exhibition, where National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik are expected to be among the attendees.
After the two-day opening, the exhibition will continue to run virtually from Wednesday, on its website at http:// korussia30.com.
