Korean-language dailies

-- Gap between rich and poor widens amid rising home prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Elderly people vulnerable to 'twindemic' of the new coronavirus and the flu (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't delays decision on whether to suspend seasonal flu shots due to deaths after vaccinations (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't continues state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (Segye Times)

-- Monthly home rental fees soar amid gov't regulations to curb rising home prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Multiple home owners sell some of their homes to buy small buildings (Korea Economic Daily)

