Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gap between rich and poor widens amid rising home prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Elderly people vulnerable to 'twindemic' of the new coronavirus and the flu (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't delays decision on whether to suspend seasonal flu shots due to deaths after vaccinations (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't continues state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (Segye Times)
-- Monthly home rental fees soar amid gov't regulations to curb rising home prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to continue state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to continue state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to continue state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to continue state-led free shot program despite deaths after vaccinations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Multiple home owners sell some of their homes to buy small buildings (Korea Economic Daily)
