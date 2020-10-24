Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 24, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 14/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 15/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 15/08 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 10

Daegu 16/05 Sunny 0

Busan 17/07 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!