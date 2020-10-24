Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 24, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 14/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 15/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 14/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 15/08 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 10
Daegu 16/05 Sunny 0
Busan 17/07 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
(2nd LD) Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
5
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up