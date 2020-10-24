Tax agency mulls taxation for Google's 30 pct commission
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax agency said Saturday it will consider imposing taxes on Google Inc.'s planned enforcement of a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases of digital content from its Play Store next year.
In a written answer submitted to Rep. Kim Soo-hong of the ruling Democratic Party, the National Tax Service said it will consider various measures to impose taxes on Google's income from the fees and will closely monitor the size of Google's sales in the domestic application market.
The NTS said it can levy taxes on the U.S. tech giant as the company does business through agents or affiliated companies in Korea despite the lack of a physical office.
Google has recently come under intense scrutiny from regulators after it adopted a new policy last month to make all apps on its Play Store use its proprietary billing system.
Under the new policy set to take effect in October next year, Google plans to take a 30 percent commission on all digital content purchases by users.
In January, the tax agency slapped 600 billion won (US$532 million) in corporate taxes on Google Korea as it stated the U.S. company makes profits from its business in Korea.
Google Korea paid the taxes but at the same time it filed a complaint against the corporate tax with the Tax Tribunal.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
(2nd LD) Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
5
S. Korea to resume seizure of illegal Chinese fishing boats