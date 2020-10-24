Survival battle in S. Korean football pushed to final day after weekend drama

But Incheon United will need some help next week. They first need to take care of their own business by beating FC Seoul. Then they will need Busan and Seongnam to end up in a draw. In that case, Incheon will finish with 27 points, and Busan and Seongnam will each end with 26 points. Busan will then finish ahead of Seongnam thanks to their tiebreak edge in goals scored.