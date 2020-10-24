Survival battle in S. Korean football pushed to final day after weekend drama
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- The battle for survival in the top-flight South Korean football league will go down to the wire, after some improbable drama unfolded Saturday.
Incheon United rallied for a 2-1 victory over Busan IPark in K League 1 action at Incheon Football Stadium in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Saturday. Kim Dae-jung and Jung Dong-yun scored just a minute apart in the second half for the victorious side.
The last-place club at the conclusion of the K League 1 season next weekend will be relegated to the K League 2 for 2021. Incheon remained at the bottom of the table, but they improved to 24 points, only one point behind Busan and Seongnam FC.
On Oct. 31, Busan and Seongnam will face each other, while Incheon will take on FC Seoul in a must-win match
Busan only needed a draw on Saturday to avoid relegation. Lee Dong-jun put Busan up 1-0 in the 43rd minute, but they couldn't hold on. Kim leveled the score with a header in the 74th, and in the very next minute, Jung netted the go-ahead marker.
It was the first goals of the year for both players.
Since the promotion-relegation system was introduced in 2013, Incheon United have built a reputation as the great escape artist. On several occasions, they have just barely avoided being relegated or falling into a promotion-relegation playoff against a team from the K League 2.
But Incheon United will need some help next week. They first need to take care of their own business by beating FC Seoul. Then they will need Busan and Seongnam to end up in a draw. In that case, Incheon will finish with 27 points, and Busan and Seongnam will each end with 26 points. Busan will then finish ahead of Seongnam thanks to their tiebreak edge in goals scored.
Regardless of Incheon's result, the winner of the Busan-Seongnam match will avoid relegation.
The start of the 2020 season was delayed by more than two months due to the coronavirus outbreak. It kicked off on May 8 and was shortened from 38 matches to 27 matches.
After 22 contests, the 12 clubs were divided into two tiers, Final A and Final B. They have since been playing opponents within their own groups.
The six teams in Final B will end their season on Oct. 31, followed by the remaining half-dozen teams in Final A on Nov. 1.
The league title is also up in the air, as Ulsan Hyundai FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are tied with 54 points apiece heading into their crucial showdown on Sunday.
