NC Dinos roar to 1st KBO regular season title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- For the first time in their franchise history, the NC Dinos are the regular season champions in South Korean baseball.
The Dinos locked down the top seed in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with a 3-3 tie against the LG Twins on Saturday at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The Dinos will now head straight to the Korean Series, which begins Nov. 17.
The Dinos are 81-53-5 (wins-losses-ties) with five games left this season, and will not be caught at the top regardless of their results in remaining games. The Twins, in second place, are 79-59-4 with two games to go.
The Dinos are the first club in KBO history to clinch the regular season crown with a tie.
The Dinos will be making their second appearance in the Korean Series. Their first trip came in 2016, when they were swept by the Doosan Bears in four games.
The Dinos joined the KBO as an expansion club in 2013. They finished seventh out of nine teams in their inaugural season and then reached the postseason in each of the next four years.
The Dinos suffered through their worst season in 2018 by finishing in last place but bounced back to reach the postseason again in 2019.
And this year, they look primed for their first-ever Korean Series championship. The top seed that earns a bye to the Korean Series has won the title about 80 percent of the time so far.
The season started on May 5, about a month and a half behind schedule due to the coroanvirus pandemic, and the Dinos first reached the top on May 13. They haven't come down since, though they came close on a few occasions in the second half of the season when the Kiwoom Heroes and then the Twins made a run at the top spot.
Behind the league's most lethal offense, the Dinos fended off those rivals and celebrated their first regular season crown in front of home fans.
It was an anticlimactic finish Saturday, though, as the Dinos clinched the pennant with a tie.
The Dinos went down 1-0 after just four pitches, as Hong Chang-gi led off the contest with a solo home run to right field.
NC starter Mike Wright settled down after that, retiring the next nine batters in a row and then working out of a two-out, two-on jam in the fourth inning.
The Dinos knotted the score at 1-1 with Aaron Altherr's sacrifice fly in the bottom fourth. They went ahead 3-1 thanks to Yang Eui-ji's two-run blast in the fifth inning -- his third home run in two games.
The Twins weren't just going to lie down and let the Dinos celebrate. They erased that two-run deficit in the top eighth, with Kim Hyun-soo's triple followed by Chae Eun-seong's sacrifice fly.
The Twins' bats went cold, though, and didn't have any baserunner in the final four innings.
The Dinos put a go-ahead run at second base twice in the bottom eighth but failed to cash in on that opportunity. In the bottom 11th, Park Min-woo hit a two-out double but was stranded on Lee Myung-ki's groundout.
None of that ultimately mattered, as the Dinos' bullpen kept putting up zeroes on the board to ensure the club would at least get a tie needed for the regular season crown.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
(2nd LD) Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
-
4
New virus cases fall below 100 amid cluster infections
-
5
S. Korea to resume seizure of illegal Chinese fishing boats