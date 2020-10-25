Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 October 25, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 20
Suwon 19/04 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 19/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/06 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 18/01 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 21/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 10
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
