Sunday's weather forecast

October 25, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 20

Suwon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 19/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 18/01 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 21/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 20/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

