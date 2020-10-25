Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung head Lee Kun-hee dies

All News 10:07 October 25, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee died at a hospital in Seoul on Sunday after being hospitalized for years following a heart attack in 2014. He was 78.

This file photo shows Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee. (Yonhap)

