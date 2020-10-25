S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
All News 10:51 October 25, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- A highly pathogenic avian influenza case was reported in South Korea on Sunday, marking the first virulent bird flu case in the country in 32 months.
The virulent avian influenza strain of H5N8 was discovered from a fecal sample collected from wild birds Wednesday in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
5
S. Korea's favorability among Americans reaches all-time high: survey
-
1
Samsung head Lee Kun-hee dies
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung head Lee Kun-hee dies
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall below 100 amid cluster infections
-
5
New virus cases fall below 100 amid cluster infections