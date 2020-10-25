Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months

All News 10:51 October 25, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- A highly pathogenic avian influenza case was reported in South Korea on Sunday, marking the first virulent bird flu case in the country in 32 months.

The virulent avian influenza strain of H5N8 was discovered from a fecal sample collected from wild birds Wednesday in Cheonan, 92 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

In the file photo taken Oct. 8, 2020, a quarantine vehicle sprays disinfectant in Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, to prevent a possible outbreak of the avian influenza virus in the winter. (Yonhap)

