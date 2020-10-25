Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to send condolence message to family of late Samsung head

All News 16:30 October 25, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will deliver a condolence message on Sunday to the bereaved family of Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, who died at age 78, the presidential office said.

The president will also deliver a personally signed wreath to Lee's funeral home at the Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.

This file photo shows Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Kun-hee. He died at a hospital in Seoul on Oct. 25, 2020, at age 78. (Yonhap)

Moon's chief of staff, Noh Young-min, and Cheong Wa Dae's senior secretary for economic affairs, Lee Ho-seung, will pay respects to Lee at the funeral home in person, Kang added.

Lee, Samsung Electronics Co. chairman, considered one of the most crucial business leaders in South Korea's post-war economic advancement, died Sunday after being hospitalized for years following a heart attack in 2014.

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Moon #Lee Kun-hee
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!