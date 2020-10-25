KBO's regular season extended by one day with makeup game
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball regular season will go on for one extra day with a makeup game of a rained-out contest from earlier this month.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Sunday that the NC Dinos and the Kia Tigers will close out the 2020 regular season with a game next Saturday. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Tigers' home, Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. The regular season was originally scheduled to end Friday.
The two clubs were scheduled to play that game last Wednesday, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.
The game will have no bearing on the postseason picture. The Dinos locked down the top seed Saturday, and the Tigers have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
It also doesn't affect the schedule for the postseason, which opens next Sunday with the Wild Card round between the No. 4 seed and the No. 5 seed.
The higher seed will go in with a built-in victory and will need either a win or a tie in the first game to move on. The lower seed must win two straight games to reach the next stage.
