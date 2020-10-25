As K League title slips away, Ulsan coach shoulders blame for loss
ULSAN, Oct. 25 (Yonhap) -- After his K League 1 club suffered another devastating late-season loss on Sunday, Ulsan Hyundai FC head coach Kim Do-hoon tried to deflect blame away from his players and put it on his own shoulders.
Ulsan fell to rivals Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 1-0 at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Mo Barrow scored the match's lone goal in the 63rd minute, when he redirected home a careless back pass by Ulsan defender Kim Kee-hee.
The result left Ulsan in second place at 54 points, three back of Jeonbuk, with only one match left this season. Ulsan won't be able to end their 15-year title drought on their own: they will have to beat Gwangju FC next Sunday and hope Daegu FC will upset Jeonbuk that same afternoon.
"So many different things can happen in football. Sometimes you just catch a bad break, and you have to live with that," Kim said. "I think we ended up with this result because I didn't do a good job as head coach. I should take responsibility for that. The players did the best they could."
Despite fielding perhaps the deepest and most talented squad in the K League 1, Ulsan are on the verge of finishing runner-up to Jeonbuk for the second straight year.
Ulsan suffered a far more egregious collapse last season. They lost to Pohang Steelers 4-1 on the final day of the season when a draw would have been enough to give them the title. Jeonbuk squeezed past them with a 1-0 win over Gangwon FC the same day.
This year, Ulsan were in the driver's seat coming into Sunday. Though they were tied with Jeonbuk in points at 54, Ulsan held a substantial edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, by 51-43.
If Kim had been in the hot seat after last season, that seat is now practically scalding.
Kim demurred when asked about his future on Ulsan's bench.
"I don't get to assess my own performance. My job is to continue to prepare for every match, and challenge myself until the day I quit," Kim said. "Over the past two years, I think I've had really good experience with my players. I've been able to feel the joy of football and to learn how to accept results."
