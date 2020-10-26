Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee passes away (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Big star of business wanes, leaves 'best of best' Samsung behind (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee leaves behind 'best of best' (Donga llbo)
-- 'Change everything but your wife and children, even now is a crisis' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Change everything but your wife and children,' giant of innovation passes away (Segye Times)
-- Challenger who turned S. Korea into world-class state from underdeveloped nation Chosun Ilbo)
-- Pioneer who opened 'best of best' age for S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee leaves behind innovation of 'best of best' Samsung, along with shadow (Hankyoreh)
-- Star of 'Samsung mythology,' tenacious for becoming 'best of best' in world, falls (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Change everything but your wife and children,' giant of innovation passes away (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Kun-hee has left after granting us pride of being No. 1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung's Lee Kun-hee passes away at 78 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pioneer of Samsung's tech revolution, Chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78 (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee dies (Korea Times)
