(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 26)

Samsung also faces a new type of crisis from China's remarkable ascension in the semiconductor market. Amid uncertainties over Samsung's next target for investment and growing public expectations for the role of the giant, the tech leviathan needs answers to the challenge. In Lee's address to mark the 20th anniversary in 2013 of his New Management for Samsung, he proposed to tackle any challenges with innovation and creative management — an indispensable piece of advice that all Korean entrepreneurs must learn from the late chairman. Rest in peace.

