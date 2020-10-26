Today in Korean history
Oct. 27
1883 -- The Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) concludes a trade agreement with Germany.
1905 -- The Korean National Red Cross is established.
1979 -- Prime Minister Choi Kyu-hah becomes the acting head of state, one day after President Park Chung-hee was assassinated by his intelligence chief Kim Jae-kyu.
1987 -- A national referendum approves a bill to revise the Constitution by introducing direct presidential elections.
1987 -- South Korea succeeds in test-firing its "Cheonma" land-to-air missile.
2013 -- Shin Hae-chul, a South Korean rock icon in the 1990s, dies five days after falling into a coma following a heart attack. He was 46 years old.
2017 -- A South Korean fishing boat and its 10-member crew return home after being held in North Korea for six days. North Korea said that it would take "humanitarian" steps to release the 391 Hungjin fishing boat that it captured for illegally intruding into waters under its control.
