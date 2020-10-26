Woori Financial Group Q3 net income down 2.4 pct. to 521.3 bln won
All News 08:57 October 26, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 521.3 billion won (US$460.2 million), down 2.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 2.4 percent on-year to 674.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 41.4 percent to 4.27 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
