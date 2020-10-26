(LEAD) Woori Financial Q3 net falls 2.4 pct on reduced equity gains
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group said Monday its third-quarter net profit fell 2.4 percent from a year earlier on decreased gains from equity ties with affiliates.
Net profit for the three months ending in September fell to 521.32 billion won (US$462 million) from 534.11 billion won in the same period of last year, Woori said in a statement.
"The quarterly net income declined, as reduced gains from equity ties with affiliates such as Woori Card and Woori Investment Bank Co. were reflected in the bottom line," a company spokesman said.
The company will focus on making profits in the non-banking division for the rest of the year as uncertainties grow amid the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.
Operating profit climbed 2.4 percent to 674.91 billion won in the third quarter from 659.29 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 41 percent to 4.28 trillion won from 7.31 trillion won during the same period, the financial group said.
