Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 26, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/09 Sunny 10

Incheon 18/10 Cloudy 10

Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/07 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 10

Jeju 19/14 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!