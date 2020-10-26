SM Entertainment's new girl group to debut in Nov.
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- SM Entertainment, the K-pop powerhouse that represents popular girl groups Girls' Generation and Red Velvet, on Monday announced the debut of a new girl group next month.
Little is known about the new act, named "aespa," except for a logo and a teaser video uploaded on the group's social media accounts early Monday.
SM Entertainment said the band's name comes from the English words "avatar, experience and aspect" -- with the name meaning "to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world."
This is the first K-pop group SM Entertainment is showcasing since NCT was unveiled in 2016. It is also the first new girl group affiliated with the agency since Red Velvet's debut in 2014.
SM Entertainment is one of the country's biggest K-pop agencies that has managed popular girl groups, dating back to S.E.S. in the 1990s.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
