S. Korea approves US$200 mln in aid for developing nations fighting pandemic
SEJONG, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it has approved US$200 million in health care aid for three Asian nations to better combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The approval is part of the nation's plans to provide more than $400 million in loans and grants to developing nations this year to help them push for health projects against the novel coronavirus.
The three nations are the Philippines, Cambodia and Bangladesh.
The fund is expected to help developing nations build testing and tracing systems to fight the virus and expand containment facilities in the nations, the ministry said.
Globally, more than 42 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus, and more than 1.1 million people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
(4th LD) Samsung chief Lee, staunch force behind S. Korea's rise to tech powerhouse, dies
-
2
(LEAD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung head Lee Kun-hee dies
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger