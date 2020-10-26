Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore's sales of mini-sized excavators triple in S. Korea

All News 11:15 October 26, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Monday that sales of its mini-sized excavators in South Korea nearly tripled in the first nine months from a year ago.

Sales of mini-sized excavators, which refer to those under 5 tons, rose 192 percent in the January-September period from a year ago, thanks mainly to Doosan Infracore's competitive edge in customer service, the company said.

A mini-sized excavator made by Doosan Infracore Co. is shown in this photo provided by the company on Oct. 26, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap).

Compared with 2018, sales of mini-sized excavators increased four times in the country.

South Korea's mini-sized excavator market grew more than 10 percent annually over the past five years to reach about 3,000 units last year, with Japanese mini-sized excavators accounting for a sheer 90 percent of the market share, the company said.

Doosan Infracore holds only 10 percent share of the local mini-sized excavator market.

The country's top construction equipment maker was put up for sale last month due to its parent Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.'s cash shortages.

Among bidders for Doosan Infracore, global shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Group attracted attention, as it has the country's second-largest construction equipment maker, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., under its wing.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

