-----------------
Biz, political leaders attend funeral for late Samsung chief
SEOUL -- Key business and political leaders on Monday attended a funeral service to offer their condolences to the family of late Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, mourning the death of South Korea's most influential business tycoon.
Lee died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
S. Korea welcomes Sudan-Israel agreement normalizing diplomatic ties
SEOUL -- South Korea welcomes an agreement between Sudan and Israel to normalize their diplomatic relations and a subsequent U.S. decision to remove the African country from its list of terrorism-sponsoring countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.
"Our government welcomes the agreement to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and end hostilities, and expects the agreement to contribute to regional stability and a peace settlement," ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said in a commentary.
-----------------
TWICE says 2nd full album shows band's more daring, dark side
SEOUL -- Popular K-pop girl group TWICE said Monday that its upcoming full-length album "Eyes Wide Open" will likely surprise fans with the band's darker and bolder side.
"It portrays the danger and anxiety that come from standing on the boundary between the good and bad," rapper Dahyun said in a series of questions and answers sent to the press before the album drops at 6 p.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 100 on Monday again despite the lower number of tests carried out over the weekend, as sporadic cluster infections continued to emerge in the greater Seoul area.
The country added 119 more COVID-19 cases, including 94 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,955, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Korea Shipbuilding wins 240 bln won orders from Africa, Europe
SEOUL -- South Korean shipbuilding holding company Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Monday that it has signed a combined 240 billion won (US$213 million) of orders from Africa and Europe.
Korea Shipbuilding has obtained deals to build two 300,000-ton Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCC) and a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier from customers in the areas, the company said.
-----------------
N. Korea showing little sign of easing border control: unification ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea has shown little sign of lifting restrictions imposed on the operation of trains across its border with China to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the unification ministry said Monday.
Early in the day, the Daily NK, a local news website specializing in North Korea, reported that the North and China have reached a deal to resume the operation of international trains moving across their border starting Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea approves US$200 mln in aid for developing nations fighting pandemic
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance ministry said Monday it has approved US$200 million in health care aid for three Asian nations to better combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The approval is part of the nation's plans to provide more than $400 million in loans and grants to developing nations this year to help them push for health projects against the novel coronavirus.
-----------------
Seoul stocks turn lower late Mon. morning on virus resurgence
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning on concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 cases could hamper a much-coveted economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,359.47 as of 11:20 a.m.
