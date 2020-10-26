Defense ministry reviewing possible provision of intelligence on slain official to U.N.
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering providing the United Nations with military intelligence collected in the course of North Korea's killing of one of its citizens if the U.N. launches an investigation, Defense Minister Suh Wook said Monday.
On Sept. 22, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old official, who was adrift in its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
The authorities also said that the official was presumed to have sought to defect to the North, citing military intelligence. The Coast Guard also made an interim conclusion earlier this month that he sought the defection after losing money in gambling.
North Korea acknowledged the shooting but claimed it only burned a "floating material" he used, not his body. The bereaved family has also challenged the claim of his attempt to defect and has been appealing to the U.N. for a fresh investigation.
"If the U.N. carries out an investigation, we will present the facts that we have," Suh said during a parliamentary audit of the ministry, stressing that the military stuck with its earlier assessment.
"We judge the incident based upon primary sources, and a legal review is under way on providing those sources," he said in an answer to Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party who pointed out that there exists no smoking gun to back such judgment.
Last week, Tomas Ojea Quintana, the U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, raised the tragic incident during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly and denounced the killing as a violation of international human rights law.
Suh said he is aware that the incident was reported to the U.N. and that his ministry has not yet received any official request for the submission of related information.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
(4th LD) Samsung chief Lee, staunch force behind S. Korea's rise to tech powerhouse, dies
-
2
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger