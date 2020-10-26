Hyundai-Rotem swings to black in Q3
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 4.6 billion won (US$4.1 million), swinging from a loss of 117.5 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 31.1 billion, compared with a loss of 96.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 693.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 70.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
(4th LD) Samsung chief Lee, staunch force behind S. Korea's rise to tech powerhouse, dies
-
2
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger