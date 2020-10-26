Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor turns to loss in Q3

14:02 October 26, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Monday reported its third-quarter net loss of 188.8 billion won (US$167.2 million), turning from a profit of 460.5 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 313.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 378.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 2.3 percent to 27.57 trillion won.
