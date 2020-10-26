(LEAD) Hyundai Motor turns to loss in Q3 on recall provisions
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it shifted to a loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on hefty provisions for recalls and quality management.
For the three months that ended in September, Hyundai swung to a net loss of 188.8 billion won (US$167 million) from a net profit of 460.5 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor put aside 2.1 trillion won in provisions for the costs for the recall of a faulty engine and preemptive measures for quality management, which was reflected in the quarterly results.
Late last year, Hyundai Motor Group reached a settlement with car owners over its Theta II gasoline direct injection (GDi) engine for problems, such as engine stall and non-collision fires, in the United States.
Hyundai Motor said last week it will voluntarily recall 77,000 Kona Electric models due to a faulty battery cell component, as 14 cases of fires in the model -- 10 domestically and four overseas -- have been reported since 2018.
The company also shifted to an operating loss of 313.8 billion won in the third quarter from an operating profit of 378.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 27.58 trillion won from 26.97 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, net profit plunged 69 percent to 741.1 billion won from 2.41 trillion won.
Operating profit fell 53 percent on-year to 1.14 trillion won from 2.44 trillion won in the first nine months. Sales fell 4.1 percent to 74.75 trillion won from 77.92 trillion won during the cited period.
Hyundai sold a total of 2,604,205 vehicles in the first nine months, down 19 percent from 3,229,669 units in the year-ago period.
