Moon says expanding flu shots needed to curb coronavirus spread
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday to expand flu vaccinations to help fight against the novel coronavirus, pointing out that no direct link has been found between the recent deaths of dozens of people and the flu shots they had received.
He requested that the people trust a related announcement by South Korean health authorities made on the basis of "autopsies, other examinations and a comprehensive review."
"This year, (South Korea) needs to further expand flu vaccinations to prevent the simultaneous infections and spread of flu and the coronavirus," Moon said in front of pool reporters during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae.
He cautioned the public against excessive anxiety about the safety of flu vaccines, which may lead them to miss the appropriate time for inoculation. He cited the high fatality rate of the seasonal flu.
Moon's remarks represented his first public statement on concerns about flu vaccinations amid the government's efforts to bring the COVID-19 outbreak under control.
As of midnight Sunday, 59 people nationwide have died after getting flu shots in recent days, with the majority of them in their 70s and 80s, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Last week, the agency announced that it had found no direct connection between flu vaccinations and the deaths of people who were vaccinated.
