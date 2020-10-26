KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 DN1000
Youngpoong 503,000 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 113,500 DN 6,500
HyundaiEng&Const 31,350 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 DN 950
Hanwha 25,550 DN 600
SK hynix 83,200 DN 700
KiaMtr 47,950 UP 1,700
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,000 DN 1,450
Kogas 29,350 DN 1,800
JWPHARMA 30,900 DN 1,100
LGInt 15,500 DN 200
DB HiTek 31,050 DN 1,400
DongkukStlMill 6,590 DN 100
CJ 79,100 DN 1,300
SBC 9,840 DN 210
Hyundai M&F INS 26,200 UP 300
AmoreG 46,800 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 23,800 DN 1,700
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,150 UP 1,000
LotteFood 311,500 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 160,000 DN 4,000
KCC 162,000 UP 5,500
SKBP 156,500 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 150
Daesang 24,950 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,640 DN 15
DOOSAN 46,100 DN 2,050
DaelimInd 82,500 DN 800
HMM 8,820 UP 750
TaekwangInd 675,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,620 DN 60
KAL 21,400 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,990 DN 480
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 30,950 DN 400
HITEJINRO 33,950 DN 1,150
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
2
(4th LD) Samsung chief Lee, staunch force behind S. Korea's rise to tech powerhouse, dies
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger