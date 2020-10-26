Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 October 26, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15750 DN1000
Youngpoong 503,000 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 113,500 DN 6,500
HyundaiEng&Const 31,350 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,600 DN 950
Hanwha 25,550 DN 600
SK hynix 83,200 DN 700
KiaMtr 47,950 UP 1,700
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,000 DN 1,450
Kogas 29,350 DN 1,800
JWPHARMA 30,900 DN 1,100
LGInt 15,500 DN 200
DB HiTek 31,050 DN 1,400
DongkukStlMill 6,590 DN 100
CJ 79,100 DN 1,300
SBC 9,840 DN 210
Hyundai M&F INS 26,200 UP 300
AmoreG 46,800 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 171,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 23,800 DN 1,700
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,150 UP 1,000
LotteFood 311,500 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 5,410 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 160,000 DN 4,000
KCC 162,000 UP 5,500
SKBP 156,500 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 12,800 DN 150
Daesang 24,950 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,640 DN 15
DOOSAN 46,100 DN 2,050
DaelimInd 82,500 DN 800
HMM 8,820 UP 750
TaekwangInd 675,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,620 DN 60
KAL 21,400 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,990 DN 480
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,000 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 30,950 DN 400
HITEJINRO 33,950 DN 1,150
(MORE)

