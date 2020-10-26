Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 October 26, 2020

Yuhan 59,000 DN 1,400
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,500 UP 2,400
BGF 4,310 UP 85
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 14,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,845 UP 205
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 182,000 UP 9,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,700 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,650 DN 300
Shinsegae 218,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 289,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 27,800 DN 500
Hyosung 76,300 DN 1,400
LG Corp. 71,600 DN 600
POSCO CHEMICAL 72,000 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,350 DN 650
L&L 10,450 DN 50
LOTTE 29,800 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 47,150 DN 850
SamsungElec 60,400 UP 200
Binggrae 55,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,780 DN 320
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 350
LotteChilsung 88,000 DN 800
SK Discovery 61,200 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,550 DN 180
POSCO 218,000 DN 2,000
LS 54,500 DN 2,600
GC Corp 268,500 DN 500
GS E&C 27,950 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 417,500 DN 7,000
KPIC 195,500 UP 7,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,580 DN 220
SKC 70,900 DN 2,800
GS Retail 34,350 DN 1,150
Ottogi 559,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 71,300 DN 500
(MORE)

