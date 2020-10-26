KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 94,600 DN 4,000
MERITZ SECU 3,385 DN 90
HtlShilla 76,400 DN 100
Hanmi Science 58,900 DN 2,800
SamsungElecMech 139,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 100,000 DN 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,100 UP 100
KSOE 83,100 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,100 DN 2,400
OCI 60,100 DN 2,600
LS ELECTRIC 52,500 DN 1,500
KorZinc 378,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 DN 50
SYC 48,800 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 30,200 UP 1,550
IS DONGSEO 38,900 DN 750
S-Oil 58,100 DN 200
LG Innotek 152,500 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 238,500 DN 10,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,050 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 UP 4,500
Mobis 243,500 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,600 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 50
S-1 85,300 DN 400
Hanchem 140,500 DN 10,000
DWS 23,100 DN 450
UNID 44,900 DN 400
KEPCO 20,850 DN 450
SamsungSecu 33,100 DN 1,150
KG DONGBU STL 8,090 DN 50
SKTelecom 234,000 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 51,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 38,650 DN 1,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,600 DN 750
Hanon Systems 12,050 UP 50
SK 196,500 DN 5,500
DAEKYO 3,930 DN 15
GKL 12,450 DN 300
Handsome 29,050 DN 1,250
