KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 3,805 UP 20
COWAY 73,400 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,000 DN 3,000
IBK 8,520 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,050 DN 120
DONGSUH 30,000 UP 150
SamsungEng 10,750 DN 300
PanOcean 3,825 UP 85
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,600 DN 550
KT 22,950 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 14,950 DN 750
LG Uplus 11,600 DN 150
KT&G 84,300 DN 1,100
DHICO 13,150 DN 750
LG Display 14,900 DN 400
Kangwonland 22,550 DN 400
NAVER 281,500 DN 5,000
Kakao 329,500 DN 10,500
NCsoft 796,000 0
DSME 22,650 DN 200
DSINFRA 8,550 DN 70
DWEC 3,110 DN 80
Donga ST 87,600 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,950 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 371,000 DN 12,000
DongwonF&B 169,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,050 DN 250
LGH&H 1,515,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 646,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 16,000 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,500 DN 4,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,300 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 89,100 DN 500
Celltrion 238,000 0
Huchems 22,700 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 91,900 DN 8,100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,500 DN 1,800
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
2
(4th LD) Samsung chief Lee, staunch force behind S. Korea's rise to tech powerhouse, dies
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 2nd day, sporadic cluster infections linger