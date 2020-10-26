KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,300 DN 2,800
LOTTE Himart 31,050 DN 1,150
GS 34,850 DN 350
CJ CGV 20,350 DN 450
LIG Nex1 29,950 DN 50
Fila Holdings 40,350 DN 1,550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,650 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 1,695 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 164,500 DN 3,000
LF 15,250 DN 400
FOOSUNG 8,480 DN 560
SK Innovation 131,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 26,350 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 42,400 UP 150
Hansae 18,800 DN 1,350
LG HAUSYS 66,300 DN 700
Youngone Corp 29,750 DN 1,550
KOLON IND 36,800 DN 350
HanmiPharm 275,500 DN 8,000
BNK Financial Group 5,810 DN 100
emart 150,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY337 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 DN 800
HANJINKAL 79,100 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 66,800 DN 300
CUCKOO 97,500 DN 400
COSMAX 113,500 DN 6,000
MANDO 34,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 630,000 DN 6,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 UP 1,200
Doosan Bobcat 30,900 DN 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,950 DN 600
Netmarble 121,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S225000 DN3000
ORION 118,500 DN 4,500
BGF Retail 129,000 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 334,000 UP 19,500
HDC-OP 20,000 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,130 DN 90
