FM sees 'problem' with ambassador's remarks about alliance with U.S.
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday she sees a "problem" with recent remarks by the country's ambassador to the United States that sparked criticism for belittling South Korea's alliance with Washington.
Kang also told a parliamentary audit session that she is considering taking unspecified "necessary action" over Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck's remarks that just because South Korea chose the U.S. as its ally 70 years ago does not mean that it has to choose the U.S. for the next 70 years.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon says expanding flu shots needed with no link found with recent deaths
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday to expand flu vaccinations this year, as South Korea strives to stem the potential simultaneous spread of the novel coronavirus and seasonal influenza.
He advised the people not to be excessively concerned about the safety of flu shots administered under a state-led free vaccine program.
-----------------
(LEAD) Big Hit shares slide to new low after stock market debut
SEOUL -- Shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency behind K-pop phenomenon BTS, sunk nearly 10 percent Monday, hitting a new low since the company's market debut earlier this month, as investors question its proper valuation.
Big Hit shares slumped 9.57 percent from the previous session's close to 156,000 won (US$138), the lowest since its market debut, far underperforming the broader Korea Composite Stock Price Index's (KOSPI) 0.72-percent loss.
-----------------
(LEAD) Kia Q3 net more than halves on recall provisions
SEOUL -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday its third-quarter net profit plunged 59 percent from a year earlier on massive provisions for recalls and quality management.
For the three months that ended in September, net profit fell to 133.68 billion won (US$118 million) from 325.80 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Biz, political leaders visit funeral parlor of late Samsung chief
SEOUL -- Key business and political leaders on Monday visited a funeral parlor to offer their condolences to the family of late Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee, mourning the death of South Korea's most influential business tycoon.
Lee died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
S. Korea continues flu vaccinations, despite rise in suspected deaths
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Monday they will continue a nationwide flu vaccination program, citing no direct links between flu shots and deaths.
So far, a total of 59 people, mostly elderly people in their 70s and 80s, have died after getting flu shots, up from 48 last Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 100 on Monday again despite the lower number of tests carried out over the weekend, as sporadic cluster infections, noticeably at nursing facilities and gatherings, continued to emerge.
The country added 119 more COVID-19 cases, including 94 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,955, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Choo announces Optimus case inspection, continues to slam top prosecutor
SEOUL -- The gaping political rift between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl widened further Monday, as the minister announced a plan to review whether the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office under Yoon's leadership in the past properly handled an explosive financial scam case.
"Since it is a type of pyramid financial scam, all that was really required was the tracing of bank accounts. (The district office) seems to have not done that," said Choo during a parliamentary audit of the justice ministry held at the National Assembly.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Key Samsung units surge as succession issue looms following group chief's death
SEOUL -- Shares in Samsung Group's key affiliates closed higher Monday on expectations that they may increase dividend payouts to help the late Samsung chief's scions secure funds to pay record high inheritance taxes and they may overhaul their governance structures.
Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee died Sunday at age 78, more than six years after being hospitalized for a heart attack.
-----------------
Moon says expanding flu shots needed to curb coronavirus spread
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday to expand flu vaccinations to help fight against the novel coronavirus, pointing out that no direct link has been found between the recent deaths of dozens of people and the flu shots they had received.
He requested that the people trust a related announcement by South Korean health authorities made on the basis of "autopsies, other examinations and a comprehensive review."
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Motor turns to loss in Q3 on recall provisions
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it shifted to a loss in the third quarter from a year earlier on hefty provisions for recalls and quality management.
For the three months that ended in September, Hyundai swung to a net loss of 188.8 billion won (US$167 million) from a net profit of 460.5 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul city to launch new public Wi-Fi service on trial basis
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Monday it will launch a new public Wi-Fi service in five wards on a trial basis next month.
The free service, named "Kkachi On," will be introduced in the eastern ward of Seongdong and the southwestern ward of Guro on Sunday, before being expanded to the Eunpyeong, Gangseo and Dobong wards in mid-November, according to the city government.
