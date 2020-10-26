Government bans late-night mobile disaster alerts, except for emergency cases
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The government has set up new guidelines for emergency alerts so as to not disturb people late at night, a lawmaker said Monday.
In the guidelines made by the Ministry of Interior and Safety and revealed by Rep. Park Soo-young from the opposition People Power Party (PPP), the ministry banned the sending of alerts from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day, except in emergency cases that warrant immediate public attention.
Under the guidelines, airing alerts containing policy advertisements is outright banned regardless of the time of day.
The ministry also offered detailed rules for alerts pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic, such as banning unnecessary COVID-19 related alerts and actively using social media accounts or websites to release information on new outbreaks or transmission routes, rather than releasing information directly to the public.
According to the lawmaker, the central and provincial governments have sent out 34,679 mobile alerts in total from January-September. On Sept. 3, in particular, 51 out of a total of 395 emergency alerts were sent out from midnight to 6 a.m.
