SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Choo slams top prosecutor Yoon for remarks crossing line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Trump expected to be more helpful in resolving N. Korean nuclear issue, Biden more helpful for alliance': experts (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. refutes Xi, two countries in row over 'Korean War frame' (Donga llbo)
-- Choo implies first-ever inspection of top prosecutor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo mentions 'top prosecutor inspection,' implies dismissal (Segye Times)
-- Hana Bank fills loss in Optimus case with other funds (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Audit agency considered filing complaint against ex-presidential official for ordering early shutdown of Wolsong-1 reactor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No second chance, the 'legislative golden time' to change our lives begins (Hankyoreh)
-- Optimus chief siphoned off 22 bln won of suspected lobby money (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung shares rise on dividend hopes but exposed to management threats (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Thank you, Lee Kun-hee for implanting No. 1 spirit': Hyundai Motor Group chief (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Mourning is intense for Samsung's Lee (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Heir's legal challenges cast shadow over new era at Samsung (Korea Herald)
-- Korea caught in verbal Cold War (Korea Times)
