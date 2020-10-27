(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 27)
Wrong history perception
Xi deserves criticism for distorting Korean War fact
Chinese leader Xi Jinping deserves criticism for his remarks apparently glorifying China's entry into the 1950-53 Korean War. He said China took part in the war to "resist U.S. aggression and aid (North) Korea." He attacked the United States for its alleged pursuit of unilateral protectionism and extreme egoism, which he said will lead nowhere.
During a ceremony Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of China's participation in the war, he described the U.S. as an invader while China achieved a victory by entering the war when the U.S. was about to cause trouble on China's doorstep.
The Chinese foreign ministry went on to say that the war's outcome proved that "justice will prevail in the end." At a daily briefing, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the war was of "great far-reaching importance to China and world."
Xi, however, omitted in his speech the proven historical fact that the Korean War was triggered by North Korea with the assistance of China and the Soviet Union. The engagement by Chinese troops resulted in millions of war victims by it aiding the initiator of the war. The counterattack by the United Nations allies led by the U.S. was a justifiable defense to push the aggressors back to the border.
It is the first time in 20 years for a Chinese leader to make a speech during an event to mark China's entry into the war. Xi seemed to send a message aimed at checking the U.S. and solidifying its military posture amid intensifying tension between the two nations, especially before the Nov. 3 U.S. election. The U.S. provoked China recently by agreeing to sell missiles worth more than US$1 billion to Taiwan.
Xi's statement is inappropriate in that it lacks proper historical perception and is of no help in improving relations between Seoul and Beijing, while keeping the people of the two countries at a further distance.
Despite the seriousness of the situation, however, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has failed to deal with it properly. It came up with a lukewarm reaction, saying, "The facts on the Korea War cannot be changed since a conclusion has already been made. We continue to communicate with the Chinese authorities."
Xi created public anger here by saying, "Korea actually used to be a part of China," as quoted by U.S. President Donald Trump after a bilateral summit in April 2017. Concern is growing that Xi's recent statement could cast a dark cloud over his envisioned visit to Seoul, probably late this year at the earliest. We urge Xi to face up to history and respect South Korea as a dialog partner.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
5
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic avian influenza case in 32 months