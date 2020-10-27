Samsung SDS Q3 net profit up 2.6 pct. to 161 bln won
All News 08:27 October 27, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 161 billion won (US$142.7 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 6.4 percent on-year to 219.8 billion won. Revenue increased 11.7 percent to 2.96 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
