(LEAD) Samsung SDS Q3 net up on record sales
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS more info throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co., an IT service unit of Samsung Group, on Tuesday reported strong third-quarter earnings as its quarterly sales reached a record high amid the pandemic.
The company logged a third-quarter net profit of 161 billion won (US$142.7 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
Samsung SDS said its revenue jumped 11.7 percent on-year to 2.96 trillion won in the July-September period, its largest-ever quarterly sales. The company's operating income advanced 6.4 percent on-year to 219.8 billion won over the cited period.
Compared with the second quarter, sales rose 15.6 percent, while operating profit increased 11.8 percent.
Samsung SDS said its solid performance was buoyed by a recovery in IT investments and a resumption of operations from companies.
The company's IT service business posted sales of 1.33 trillion won in the third quarter, up 1.1 percent from the second quarter, with projects related to remote working, smart factories and cloud solutions leading the growth.
Its logistics business process outsourcing service chalked up sales of 1.63 trillion won in the third quarter, up 31 percent from the previous quarter, due to manufacturers' increased product shipment volume.
Samsung SDS said its customers will make more IT investments in the fourth quarter to better deal with the stay-at-home economy induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Red Velvet's Irene apologizes over 'gapjil' scandal
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' racks up 600 mln views
-
1
Cold-hearted mother draws fire for claiming wealth of late daughter she forsook 28 yrs ago
-
2
BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to sell 1 mln albums
-
3
High COVID-19 numbers in capital area raise worries ahead of Halloween
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rebound to over 100 on cluster infections in greater Seoul